People: Chris Moran of Travel Nevada earns APR accreditation

Chris Moran

Courtesy Photo

RENO, Nev. — Chris Moran, a public relations specialist with Travel Nevada, has earned the professional distinction of being Accredited in Public Relations by successfully completing a comprehensive evaluation process governed by the Universal Accreditation Board.

“Accreditation in Public Relation’s fundamental purpose is to unify and advance the profession by identifying those who have demonstrated broad knowledge, experience and professional judgment in the field,” Ann P. Knabe, APR+M, Chair of the Universal Accreditation Board, said in a statement. “The Examination for Accreditation in Public Relations measures a professional’s knowledge, skills and abilities in the practice of public relations, which includes communication theory, planning, management science and ethics.”

Moran has been a PR practitioner for nine years, working at Travel Nevada since 2011. She graduated from University of California, Berkeley, and has over 25 years of experience in journalism and communications.