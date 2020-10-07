People: Chris Spross new public works director for Churchill County

Chris Spross

FALLON, Nev. — Churchill County recently welcomed Chris Spross as its new public works director. In this capacity, he will oversee the evolution of the county’s former planning department into the Public Works, Planning and Zoning department.

“Chris’ background and expertise in the construction industry over the last 20+ years made him the ideal candidate to create the coordination we seek with developers coming to our area,” County Manager Jim Barbee said in a Sept. 24 statement. “He has a really good understanding of what they need because he has been them.”

Spross is familiar with Churchill County, having served as an engineering manager with A&K Earthmovers from 2002-2014. Most recently, Spross was president of Wulfenstein Construction in Pahrump. Prior to that, he was a division manager with Pavement Recycling Systems, the parent company of Wulfenstein Construction.

“I spent many years in the private sector and saw the sometimes-contentious relationship between public and private sectors in construction,” Spross said in a statement. “I want to take my experience with the private sector and bring it into the public sector for a win-win for all.”

His background is in civil construction and management, civil contracting, and aggregate production. He is skilled in resource allocation, capital acquisitions, training and mentoring staff, business development, budgeting and negotiating bids.