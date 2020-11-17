People: Chris Thigpen named COO of Ace Studios in Reno

Chris Thigpen

Courtesy Photo

RENO, Nev. — Reno-based Ace Studios announced recently the promotion of Chris Thigpen to Chief Operating Officer.

Thigpen held the title of Creative Director for the last 5 years for the multimedia digital marketing and design agency.

According to a Nov. 5 press release, the promotion, Thigpen’s experience in client relations, organizational structuring and administration will help the company expand operations and take on more clients beyond Nevada.

“I’m really excited,” Thigpen said in a statement. “This new role will help us bring in new talent from Reno, as well as to allow us to focus on expanding our company into the greater United States.”

“Chris has been crucial to helping Ace Studios grow over these last 5 years,” added Kurt Thigpen, CEO at Ace Studios. “I know under his leadership as COO, we will be able to grow even more and be able to service our clients better.”