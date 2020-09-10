People: Christopher Galli named chair of Advisory Board at UNR College of Liberal Arts

Christopher Galli

RENO, Nev. — Dickson Realty on Aug. 27 announced that Christopher Galli, Broker and Vice President of Relocation for the company, was named Chair of the Advisory Board of the College of Liberal Arts at the University of Nevada, Reno.

In the board role, Galli will lead efforts to advance the college and promote its major initiatives such as community outreach and fundraising over the next two years.

“I am thrilled that Chris will serve in this role as he has an extensive understanding of the importance and value of liberal arts and how dedicated supporters of a college like ours can enable us to fulfill our mission,” Debra Moddelmog, Dean, College of Liberal Arts, said in a statement. “He knows how important fundraising is for higher education to build our programs, departments and projects, support our students and faculty, forge long-standing connections with our constituents and communities and enhance our reputation.”

Galli, a Reno native, joined Dickson Realty in 2010 as a Realtor and has been consistently ranked as a top performing broker/salesperson in Northern Nevada.

He is a member of the Dickson Leadership Team, working with local and national corporate clients on their relocation efforts. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Vassar College.

“My liberal arts education changed my life. It provided the foundation and opportunity to make my life anything I wanted, before I had any idea what I wanted, and to continue to adapt as the world changes,” Galli said in a statement. “I was able to get that education only because of huge financial assistance from the College and its donors and have since been committed to raising money, as well as awareness, for the liberal arts. I’m excited to work closely with the College and the dean to make the greatest impact I can.”

In addition to his role on the advisory board, Galli established the Christopher Galli Art Acquisitions Endowment to build and enhance the collection of art for public display at the John and Geraldine Lilley Museum of Art in the School of Arts.