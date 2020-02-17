People: Cindy Buchanan named 2020 CREW president
RENO, Nev. — Commercial Real Estate Women (CREW) of Northern Nevada recently announced the 2020 Board of Directors.
Cindy Buchanan, vice president of commercial banking at First Independent Bank in Reno, will serve as board president this year.
The Board of Directors consists of five officers, ten directors and one board of council member. Joining Buchanan this year are:
- President Elect: Julie Ott, Carter-Ott Appraisal, Ltd.
- Treasurer: Tomi Jo Lynch, SVN Gold Dust Commercial Associates
- Secretary: Gigi Chisel, Lewis Management Corp.
- Past President: Lindsey Juriaan, Nevada Commercial Services
- Director: Heather Collins, SVN Gold Dust Commercial Associates
- Director: Sherry Ehrhart, Nevada Commercial Services
- Director: Sandy Gordon, Nevada State Development Corporation
- Director: Kim Hopkins, Reno Business Interiors
- Director: Amanda Lavi, Logic Commercial Real Estate
- Director: Aiman Noursoultanova, CBRE
- Director: Kimberly Rossiter, Dermody Properties
- Director: Cindy Santilena, Harvest Small Business Finance
- Director: Krista Wahnefried, McGinley & Associates
- Director: Brian Wallace, Statewide CDC
- Board Counsel: Elizabeth Fielder, Fielder Law Ltd.
CREW Network is the industry’s premier business organization dedicated to the advancement of women in commercial real estate. Members of the organization represent every discipline within the industry and are located in over 75 major markets. Go here to learn more.
People: Alice Heiman named top 15 sales influencer for 2020
LinkedIn recently named Reno businesswoman Alice Heiman, founder of Alice Heiman LLC, as one of the Top 15 Sales Influencers in the U.S. to Follow in 2020.