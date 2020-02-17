People: Cindy Buchanan named 2020 CREW president

RENO, Nev. — Commercial Real Estate Women (CREW) of Northern Nevada recently announced the 2020 Board of Directors.

Cindy Buchanan, vice president of commercial banking at First Independent Bank in Reno, will serve as board president this year.

The Board of Directors consists of five officers, ten directors and one board of council member. Joining Buchanan this year are:

President Elect: Julie Ott, Carter-Ott Appraisal, Ltd.

Treasurer: Tomi Jo Lynch, SVN Gold Dust Commercial Associates

Secretary: Gigi Chisel, Lewis Management Corp.

Past President: Lindsey Juriaan, Nevada Commercial Services

Director: Heather Collins, SVN Gold Dust Commercial Associates

Director: Sherry Ehrhart, Nevada Commercial Services

Director: Sandy Gordon, Nevada State Development Corporation

Director: Kim Hopkins, Reno Business Interiors

Director: Amanda Lavi, Logic Commercial Real Estate

Director: Aiman Noursoultanova, CBRE

Director: Kimberly Rossiter, Dermody Properties

Director: Cindy Santilena, Harvest Small Business Finance

Director: Krista Wahnefried, McGinley & Associates

Director: Brian Wallace, Statewide CDC

Board Counsel: Elizabeth Fielder, Fielder Law Ltd.

CREW Network is the industry’s premier business organization dedicated to the advancement of women in commercial real estate. Members of the organization represent every discipline within the industry and are located in over 75 major markets. Go here to learn more.