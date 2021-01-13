People: Claudia Saavedra named SNR’s 2020 Realtor of the Year

Claudia Saavedra

Courtesy Photo

CARSON CITY, Nev. — The Sierra Nevada Realtors recently recognized Claudia Saavedra, who served as president of the association’s board in 2020, as its 2020 Realtor of the Year.

Saavedra is also a Realtor with Charles Kitchen Realty in Carson City

This award is given to an individual who participates in state, local and national association meetings and conventions, all while giving back to their local community though charities, service clubs and civic activities,” according to a press release from SNR, which serves as the voice of real estate in Carson City, Lyon, Douglas and Churchill counties and the surrounding areas.

“Having served the association during a time of uncertainty and unease, Claudia had a way of keeping the membership together and shedding positive light on every situation,” Robert Bartshe, 2021 SNR board president, said in a statement. “Claudia is the epitome of a leader. Her determination to continue our annual programs and her optimism throughout the year earned her this prestigious award.”