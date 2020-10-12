People: Clay Hall joins Reno Type as vice president of sales

Clay Hall

Courtesy Photo

Reno Type, a direct mail and printing services company, recently hired Clay Hall as vice president of sales.

Hall, a Reno native, brings more than 22 years of experience helping international and national businesses grow market share and improve brand perceptions, according to a Sept. 24 press release.

Hall has previously worked with clients such as Apple, 24 Hour Fitness, Intel and Kaiser Permanente.

“Clay knows how to help clients meet and exceed revenue goals,” Kurt Hoge, president of Reno Type, said in a statement. “As the Reno, Tahoe area continues to attract businesses, the timing is ideal for him to put his expertise to use helping both small and big businesses thrive when the future is so uncertain.”

Hall left Reno in the early ‘90s for a position with a commercial printer in San Jose. He spent the next two decades working for a mix of small, regional and national companies. He returned to Reno in 2013, diving into the promotional products industry, where he most recently was on the leadership team of a national top 10 distributor group.

“I l love this area and am thrilled for the opportunity to collaborate with some of the most creative people I’ve met in my career,” Hall said of Reno. “I’m excited to work in my hometown.”