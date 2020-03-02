People: Cory Hunt new EVP at Tolles Development Company

RENO, Nev. — Tolles Development Company announced recently the hire of Cory Hunt as executive vice president.

“Cory brings tremendous expertise in crafting and developing partnerships, navigating permitting processes, and analyzing tax and fiscal programs,” Par Tolles, CEO of Tolles Development Company, said in a statement. “These skills will be crucial within his new role and will allow us to continue realizing our vision for the success of Northern Nevada development.”

Prior to joining the Reno-based development company, Hunt was director of research and analysis at Applied Analysis, a fiscal and economic policy consulting firm with offices in Reno and Las Vegas.

Hunt previously served as deputy director and northern regional director of the Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED), where he gained significant experience working with tax incentives, tax credits, Opportunity Zones and other special land use and development programs.

During his time at GOED, Hunt worked closely with the development community, local governments and the Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada, in addition to many businesses that now call Northern Nevada home, including Tesla, Amazon, Hyperloop, Figure, Google, Switch and dozens more.

Hunt also served for four years in the Office of Gov. Brian Sandoval as a senior policy analyst. He is a lifelong Nevadan and received an undergraduate degree from the University of Nevada, Reno, and a graduate degree from the University of Southern California.