People: Dan Crippen joins CCMedia as media strategist

Dan Crippen

Courtesy photo

RENO, Nev. — Dan Crippen recently joined the CCMedia digital team as a media strategist.

According to a June 8 press release, Crippen will utilize his experience to effectively implement multi-faceted online advertising campaigns for CCMedia’s clients.

“I look forward to being part of CCMedia’s highly talented and experienced media team,” Crippen said in a statement. “I have been working on digital media strategies for clients of all types for eight years, and can assist the team in developing strategic marketing campaigns, compelling content and robust insights reports for the variety of CCMedia’s clients.”

Prior to joining CCMedia, Crippen was a supervisor with AKQA in San Francisco, where he was responsible for developing fiscal year media strategy, managing day to day operations, and executing integrated marketing campaigns for multiple Clorox brands, among other duties.

He comes to Reno with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from California State University, as well as many additional certificates, including AGILE project management, Duarte Data Storytelling, Duarte Captivate Presentation and Duarte Storytelling.

“I am excited to have Dan join our experienced digital advertising team. His experience with digital marketing for large brands along with his project management capabilities, brings great thought leadership to our clients,” stated CCMedia President Laura Partridge. “He came to us highly recommended and I look forward to his positive impact on our clients’ ROI.”