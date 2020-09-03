People: Dan Upton relocates to Agate Construction’s Northern Nevada office

SPARKS, Nev. — Agate Construction announced recently Dan Upton has relocated to the company’s Northern Nevada office as a field operations manager.

Dan Upton

According to an Aug. 11 press release, Upton has more than 40 years of construction experience, many of which were spent in the Reno and Lake Tahoe area.

In his role, Upton oversees the daily construction activities of Agate Construction projects, including scheduling, inspections, quality control and job site safety.

Upton is responsible for the overall progress of projects, along with providing on-site coordination for all phases, including coordinating trade partners; material and equipment procurement and deliveries; and ensuring that specifications are being followed and the project is proceeding on schedule and within budget.

Upton has played a key role in the development of several notable projects throughout Northern Nevada over the course of his career, including the Reno Tahoe International Airport Parking Garage; University of Nevada, Reno Student Union; University of Nevada, Reno Davidson Math and Sciences Building; and the University of Nevada Reno, Brian Whalen Parking Garage.