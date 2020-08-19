People: Dan Westman joins Agate Construction as field operations manager

Dan Westman

Courtesy Photo

SPARKS, Nev. — Agate Construction announced Aug. 4 that 40-year industry veteran Dan Westman has been hired as a field operations manager in the company’s Northern Nevada office.

In his new role Westman will be responsible for overseeing safety compliance of projects, construction logistics, sequencing and scheduling of construction activities, management of the inspection process, quality control and assurance, budget conformance, and customer satisfaction.

Additionally, Westman maintains communication and positive relationships with all project stakeholders and mentors project staff, according to an Aug. 4 press release.

“Westman’s extensive experience includes more than 25 years of high density multifamily projects and more than 40 years of commercial construction. He has been awarded various safety awards throughout the course of his career,” according to the company.