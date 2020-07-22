People: Danielle Squire new Operations Administrator at United Construction

Danielle Squire

Courtesy photo

RENO, Nev. — United Construction Company (UCC) recently named Danielle Squire its new Operations Administrator.

In her new role, Squire supports the president and operations manager, ensuring construction projects meet company best practices and objectives, according to a July 9 press release.

She also manages UCC’s platform for connecting teams, applications and devices, in addition to providing training and support for all project teams.

Squire joined UCC in early 2018 as a Project Administrator. Since, she’s led the Reno-based general contractor to update its management platform and helped teams transition to new software and processes.

Previously, Squire administered Construction Management at Risk projects for Carson City School District’s Fremont Elementary and Mark Twain Elementary schools. She also administered a 564,000-square-foot design-build warehouse for Scannell Properties in Mustang, and 436,000 square feet of design-build warehouse space in Dermody Properties’ Logisticenter at 395 in north Reno.

She is currently administering a project of nearly 896,000 square feet for the new ULINE distribution center underway in Lemmon Valley.

A three-time recipient of the Living Our Values recognition at UCC, Squire is known for her commitment to bringing teams together internally and with customers and design partners.