People: David Hansen new CEO of Hometown Health

David Hansen

Courtesy photo

RENO, Nev. — Renown Health recently announced the hiring of David Hansen, MBA, as new CEO of Hometown Health, the insurance division of Renown.

According to a July 15 press release from Renown, Hansen spent the previous 20 years working for UnitedHealthcare, a health insurance company based out of Minnetonka, Minnesota, during which he held various roles, including chief executive officer of the Pacific Northwest Health Plan.

He has also served in executive roles with PacifiCare and TransAmerica Occidental Life and began his career in the audit and management consulting practice of Deloitte & Touche.

“We are pleased to welcome such an experienced and talented leader like David to our organization and to Northern Nevada,” Tony Slonim, MD, DrPH, President and CEO, Renown Health, said in a statement. “As CEO of Hometown Health, David will continue to foster a culture of caring and excellence, while ensuring wide-ranging medical coverage and great customer service to Hometown Health’s more than 138,000 members statewide.”

Hansen has an MBA in Finance and Business Policy from the University of Chicago, and a BA in Economics and Business from the University of California, Los Angeles.

“Choosing healthcare coverage is one of the most important decisions people make. I am excited to begin my work with Hometown Health and Renown to help our members receive the quality coverage to enhance their health and well-being,” Hansen stated. “Hometown Health is such a community-focused organization and I look forward to being a part of a team that gives back to improve the health and wellbeing of the communities we serve.”