People: Dena VanBlaricom to lead Sierra Sotheby’s Reno’s operations

Dena VanBlaricom

Courtesy Photo

RENO, Nev. — Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty announced recently the appointment of Dena VanBlaricom as Vice President and Managing Broker for the company’s Reno operations.

Dena VanBlaricom

Dena-VanBlaricom

VanBlaricom is a second-generation real estate professional with a background spanning from relocation to high volume sales to ownership and management.

She began her real estate career in the Bay Area in 1989 where she played a key role in elevating the Walnut Creek RE/MAX offices to the No. 1 brokerage in Contra Costa County, Calif., according to an Oct. 5 press release from Sierra Sotheby’s.

VanBlaricom also owned and operated a Realty Executives of Northern California office from 2000 to 2008 and was honored with the distinction of “Owner of the Year” in 2003.

In 2010 she relocated to Reno where she was recruited as Managing Broker for a Coldwell Banker company where she helped develop a first-of-its-kind, company-wide luxury program. She became one of only four agents in the country to become a certified luxury division instructor.

“Dena brings years of agent and leadership experience as well as the tone and positive character that we value as a firm,” Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty President Scott Webber said in a statement. “We are committed to expanding our presence in the Reno market, and we are excited to welcome someone with Dena’s strong leadership background and sales acumen to lead that charge. Having represented some of the most affluent buyers and sellers in the region, she brings a keen understanding of the white-glove service that’s synonymous with our firm.”

With a considerable foothold in the Incline Village, Truckee and surrounding Lake Tahoe markets since 2011, Sierra Sotheby’s opened its first Reno office in 2015 at the Summit Reno. The company is actively searching for additional space in Reno for a second office.

“Northern Nevada has seen explosive growth in the past ten years since I’ve been here,” VanBlaricom said in a statement. “Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty brings a high level of global brand awareness and outreach into this market and I look forward to helping elevate the real estate experience for agents and clients in the Reno, Sparks and the surrounding Carson Valley.”