People: Derek S. Hamblet, Lori Houston promoted at The Whittier Trust

RENO, Nev. — The Whittier Trust Company of Nevada, Inc., an independent wealth management company serving high-net-worth families, individuals and foundations, recently promoted Derek S. Hamblet to Vice President, Client Advisor in the firm’s Reno location.

Additionally, the company promoted Lori Houston to Senior Vice President, Client Advisor at the firm’s Northwest location, which serves both Seattle and Portland, Ore.

Hamblet previously served as an Investment Analyst for Whittier Trust, where he analyzed telecommunications and healthcare companies for core equity strategies.

Before joining Whittier Trust, Hamblet held the position of Product Specialist at Pertrac Financial Solutions. Hamblet earned his B.S. in finance with an emphasis in economics and accounting from the University of Reno, Nevada in 2006 and earned his certificate in financial planning from Bryant University.

He holds the Certified Trust and Financial Advisor (CTFA) designation and is a member of the UNR Foundation’s Planned Giving Advisory Counsel.

Houston joined company’s Reno office in 2000 and moved to the firm’s Seattle office in 2010. Her responsibilities include building and managing strong client relationships. Previously, Houston worked in commercial real estate in Nevada and in residential real estate in Colorado.

Houston graduated from the Cannon Financial Institute’s Trust School; she also holds a CTFA designation. Previously, among other roles, she was a member of the Estate Planning Council of Northern Nevada.