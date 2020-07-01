People: Dickson Realty’s Andrew Reel named to global real estate council

Andrew Reel

RENO, Nev. — Andrew Reel, vice president of marketing and technology for Dickson Realty, has been named to the Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® Marketing and Technology Advisory Council.

The council is a leadership group that provides guidance on strategic initiatives for LeadingRE, a global real estate network composed of 550 market-leading firms spanning six continents.

“I am honored to be included in this prestigious group, made up of some of the best minds and leaders in the real estate marketing and technology industry, who come together on a regular basis to provide guidance to the top real estate companies in the world,” Reel said in a June 15 press release.

The council works closely with the LeadingRE management team on key programs relating to marketing and technology, helping maintain the network’s high standards for online marketing, data management, client and agent communications and branding.

Council members also help create the content for the annual MarTech conference and share insights on key industry-wide initiatives and best practices. Participants are elected by fellow council members to serve a three-year term and are chosen based on the merits of their professional experience and reputation.

“We are so fortunate to have such innovative, creative people serving our network and helping us deliver best-in-class solutions to our members, whether it relates to new ways to engage home buyers and sellers or new techniques for streamlining the real estate transaction,” Effie Pappas Atsaves, executive director of marketing for LeadingRE, said in a statement. “These leaders share their time and expertise to make a difference not only for their own companies, but also for our members worldwide.”

“We were honored that 30 years ago, we were invited to join Leading Real Estate Companies of the World,” added Nancy Fennell, CEO of Dickson Realty, in a statement. “Now, to have one of our key employees be invited to be part of the Marketing and Technology Advisory Council, is a validation that we are affiliated with incredibly talented people who are doing the right thing with our marketing and technology.”