People: Dominic Brunetti, Scott Shanks earn CoStar Power Broker Awards

Scott Shanks, left, and Dominic Brunetti.

Courtesy Dickson CommercialGroup

RENO, Nev. — Each year through its Power Broker Awards, CoStar, a leading source in commercial real estate information, identifies a select number of real estate firms and individual brokers who closed the highest overall transaction volumes in commercial property sales and leases within their respective markets.

Dickson Commercial Group in late April announced CoStar’s award to Dominic Brunetti, CCIM, and Scott Shanks, SIOR, as the top office-leasing brokers for the Northern Nevada marketplace in 2019.

Brunetti and Shanks are founding partners of DCG and collectively have over 37 years of commercial real estate experience.

Both have previously been honored with various top brokerage awards for the Northern Nevada region, including Office Broker of the Year, Largest Lease Transactions and Largest Sale Transactions.

Go to costarpowerbrokers.com/winners to view all the 2019 CoStar Power Broker Awards.