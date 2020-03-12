People: Donald Deever newest UNR Extension educator

RENO, Nev. — University of Nevada, Reno Extension recently welcomed Donald Deever to the Extension office in Lincoln County.

As Extension educator there, Deever will work to improve the economic vitality of the county, according to a press release. Another objective is to help the community enhance their healthy lifestyles, all while making sure that the values of Lincoln County continue to be supported.

Deever has taught all grade levels from kindergarten through college, and he has experience in the tourism industry and educational technology. He previously worked in travel journalism and as an assignment adventurer with National Geographic, and he plans to apply his experience from across countries to cultivate the tourism experience in Lincoln County.

Deever has also lived in Searchlight, Nevada, for the previous 21 years, making him familiar with the needs of rural communities.

“I was raised in the agriculture industry and was always helping with the livestock and landscaping,” Deever said in a statement. “I’m so passionate about this job, and I understand how rural communities work, which I think helps with connecting with the residents in Lincoln.”

Going forward, Deever aims to begin outreach to senior citizens in the community to get them involved with the different resources that Extension offers. Additionally, he wants to offer seniors new resources, such as Medicare consultations, and incorporate programs that offer physical activity, such as dancing. He also plans to implement a Master Gardener Program so that the community can learn the importance of self-sustainment on fresh, home-grown vegetables.

“We are very pleased to have Deever on board as our Lincoln County educator,” Eric Killian, southern area director, said. “It is very exciting to see how quickly he has connected with the community.”