People: Doug Thornley sworn in as new Reno city manager

Doug Thornley

Courtesy Photo

RENO, Nev. — Doug Thornley was officially sworn in Oct. 12 as the city of Reno’s new city manager.

“I’m excited to join an incredibly talented and capable team at the city of Reno and honored to have a new opportunity to serve the public and achieve the greatest amount of good for the greatest amount of people,” Thornley said in a statement. “That opportunity is only amplified in The Biggest Little City. As Reno City Manager, I very much look forward to finding solutions to difficult issues; working closely and productively with elected officials at the federal, state and local levels; and guiding our decision makers through thoughtful assessments of risk and consideration of competing policies.”

Thornley began his career as a Senior Assistant City Attorney for the city of Sparks, where he worked for more than a decade representing the city in a broad constellation of matters involving nearly every city department and many of the practical challenges faced by municipalities in Northern Nevada.

Most recently, as Assistant City Manager, Thornley oversaw Sparks’ collective bargaining, intergovernmental relations, and customer service efforts.

Thornley also has two combined years of experience, Of Counsel, with Holland & Hart LLP and Fennemore Craig PC.

He received his Juris Doctor from Stetson University College of Law (Gulfport, Florida) in 2006 and his Bachelor of Arts from the University of Richmond (Richmond, Virginia) in 2004.