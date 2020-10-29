People: Dr. Adam Porath new vice president of pharmacy at Renown

Dr. Adam Porath

RENO, Nev. — Renown Health on Oct. 16 announced the promotion of Dr. Adam Porath to vice president of pharmacy.

“We are pleased to promote an experienced and talented leader like Dr. Adam Porath,” Dawn D. Ahner, DSc, FACHE, Chief Operating Officer of Acute Services for Renown, said in a statement. “Adam will continue to foster a culture of caring and excellence, while ensuring the highest level of pharmacy practice and experience for both care providers and patients.”

According to an Oct. 16 press release, Dr. Porath has worked in various roles within Renown’s pharmacy department since 2006 and has served as Interim Director of Pharmacy since June. He began his career as a pharmacy practice resident at Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno.

“I am honored to be given the opportunity to serve the medical community and patients of Renown Health,” Dr. Porath said in a statement. “What a source of pride it is to be able to deliver the high-quality, compassionate patient care Renown is known for, and to help serve and lead in the pharmacy profession.”

Dr. Porath, who holds a doctor of pharmacy from Idaho State University, is a board-certified pharmacotherapy specialist with added qualifications in cardiology, and a board-certified ambulatory care pharmacist. He holds a B.S. in Biology from the University of Nevada, Reno.

Dr. Porath serves as adjunct clinical faculty for several colleges of pharmacy, including the University of New England, Oregon State University, University of New Mexico, Idaho State University and University of Wyoming.

Among other accomplishments, in 2018, Dr. Porath was appointed to the Nevada Attorney General’s statewide partnership on the opioid crisis; in 2019, he was appointed to the ASHP Council on Public Policy.