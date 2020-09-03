People: Dr. Arielle Bauer joins Reno Diagnostic Centers as radiologist

Arielle Bauer

Courtesy Photo

RENO, Nev. — Reno Diagnostic Centers recently welcomed Arielle Bauer, MD, to its team of radiologists.

RDC operates Northern Nevada’s only free-standing medical imaging centers in the Reno area, according to an Aug. 18 press release. Since its inception in 1985, RDC has long been noted for offering patients the latest in technology while also providing patients with quality service at lower costs compared to competitors.

Dr. Bauer received her medical degree from Tulane University. She most recently completed her fellowship in abdominal imaging at Mallinckrodt Institute of Radiology.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Arielle Bauer to the team at RDC,” Vijay Sekhon, MD, radiologist at RDC, said in a statement. “Dr. Bauer’s clinical excellence along with her commitment to high quality, compassionate care makes her a perfect fit for our group.

“We are so glad that she has chosen to serve the community where she was raised. She will be a great addition to an already outstanding medical community.”