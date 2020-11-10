People: Dr. Debra Adornetto-Garcia new chief nursing officer at Renown

RENO, Nev. — Renown Health in late October announced the addition of Debra Adornetto-Garcia, DNP, RN, as chief nursing officer for acute hospital services, replacing Dr. Jennifer Richards, who retired from Renown after 21 years of nursing service.

Dr. Debra Adornetto-Garcia

Dr.-Debra-Adornetto-Garcia

In her role, Dr. Adornetto-Garcia will lead acute care hospital nursing and collaborate with leadership in designing patient care and services that ensure excellent care for patients and families, according to an Oct. 29 press release.

“We are pleased to welcome such an experienced and talented leader like Dr. Debra Adornetto-Garcia to our organization and to northern Nevada,” Dr. Anthony Slonim, president and CEO of Renown Health, said in a statement. “As chief nursing officer for acute services, Debra will continue to foster a culture of caring and excellence, while ensuring the highest level of nursing practice and experience for our registered nurses and hospital patients.

Dr. Adornetto-Garcia comes to Renown from CHRISTUS Health in Corpus Christi, Texas, where she served as chief nursing officer. She has also held senior nursing roles with Banner Health & Banner MD Anderson in Arizona; the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston; and the University of Colorado Health Sciences Center in Denver.

“Debra is a dynamic, collaborative, innovative senior executive with academic, community, ambulatory and acute hospital experience,” Dawn D. Ahner, chief operating officer of acute services at Renown, said in a statement. “Dr. Adornetto-Garcia has been an influential change agent in leading teams to create innovative delivery models and elevate nursing practice through shared accountability.”

Dr. Adornetto-Garcia has a Doctor of Nursing Practice in Executive Leadership from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, a Master of Adult Health Nursing (Clinical Nurse Specialist/Oncology specialty) and a BSN from Northern Illinois University.

“I am honored to be given the opportunity to serve the nursing community and patients of Renown Health in Nevada,” Dr. Adornetto-Garcia said in a statement. “How exciting to be able to deliver the high-quality, compassionate patient care Renown is known for, and to help serve and lead in the hospital nursing profession.”