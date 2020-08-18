People: Dr. Jeff Murawsky new Chief Medical Director at SilverSummit Healthplan

Dr. Jeff Murawsky

Courtesy Photo

RENO, Nev. — SilverSummit Healthplan announced Aug. 4 that Jeffrey Murawsky, MD, has been appointed as Chief Medical Director.

“Dr. Murawsky has demonstrated an outstanding commitment to the care of our community and to the field of medicine for over 20 years,” Eric Schmacker, SilverSummit Healthplan’s President & CEO, said in a statement. “We are thrilled to welcome him on board so he can continue his mission of improving the health and wellness of the Nevadans we serve.”

Most recently, Dr. Murawsky served as the Chief Medical Officer for Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center and Sunrise Children’s Hospital, Las Vegas’ largest acute care facility and largest children’s hospital.

Dr. Murawsky led quality programs that improved mortality rates, reduced complications, and enhanced surgical recovery.

“SilverSummit’s dedication to high-quality healthcare for our members is exceptionally important to me,” Dr. Murawsky said in a statement. “I am pleased to be a part of the SilverSummit team and look forward continuing our work to improve the health of our communities.”

In 1990, Dr. Murawski graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in biology from Brandeis University and earned his medical degree in 1994 from Loyola University, Chicago Stritch School of Medicine.

He completed his residency in Internal Medicine at Loyola University Medical Center and the Hines VA Hospital in 1997, and served as its Chief Resident in 1998. Dr. Murawsky also serves as a mentor and lecturer in undergraduate and graduate medical educational programs at both UCLA and UNLV.