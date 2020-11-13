People: Dr. Kosta Arger, Dr. John Watson join Northern Nevada Medical Group

Dr. John Watson, left, and Dr. Kosta Arger.

Courtesy Photos

Northern Nevada Medical Group announced recently the addition of long-time community cardiologist, Dr. Kosta Arger, and well-respected local internal medicine provider, Dr. John Watson.

“Our goal this year has been to add established providers to our growing primary and specialty care network,” Karla Pambogo, RN, MBA, market director of Northern Nevada Medical Group, said in a Nov. 4 statement. “These two additions support our desire to expand access to care while ensuring patients continue to receive year-round care.”

Dr. Arger completed residency at the University of Nevada School of Medicine and later a cardiology fellowship from the University of California, Davis. He has served the Northern Nevada region for nearly 36 years. Among other roles and accolades, Dr. Arger has served on the American Heart Association board and previously hosted a PBS television show, “Cooking from the Heart.”

Dr. Watson attended the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine and went on to complete an internal medicine residency from the University of Utah, Salt Lake City. He has practiced in the area for 16 years and held numerous leadership positions.