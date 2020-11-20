People: Dr. Max J. Coppes named Cancer Center Director for Renown

Dr. Max Coppes

Courtesy Photo

RENO, Nev. — Renown Health announced recently that Dr. Max J. Coppes has been appointed to the role of Cancer Center Director for Renown’s Institute for Cancer, in addition to the appointment of Larry Duncan, MS, as Cancer Center Administrator, working in dyad partnership with Dr. Coppes.

According to a Renown press release, Duncan will continue his service as Vice President of Pediatrics and Surgery & Administrator of Renown Children’s & Women’s Services.

Dr. Coppes, a pediatric oncologist by training, has experience in leading large-scale, nationally-recognized academic adult and pediatric cancer center teams in both the U.S. and Canada.

“If you know Dr. Coppes, you know he has the passion, dedication and commitment to build and foster the partnerships needed to create a leading comprehensive cancer center and program that spans the spectrum for patients and their families; from prevention to treatment to survivorship to palliative care,” Dr. Anthony Slonim, President and CEO of Renown Health, said in a statement.

Dr. Coppes came to Reno in 2014 from the British Columbia Cancer Agency in Vancouver, where he served as president with responsibility for six regional cancer centers and two cancer research centers. He was an attending physician at BC Children’s Hospital, an adjunct professor of Health Sciences at Simon Fraser University, and a professor of Medicine and Pediatrics at the University of British Columbia.

During his career, Coppes served as senior vice president at Children’s National Medical Center in Washington, D.C. and held positions at several prestigious facilities in the U.S. and Canada including The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) in Toronto, Georgetown University, The National Cancer Institute, and the Cleveland Clinic.

Since 2016, Dr. Coppes has served in the joint leadership role as the Nell J. Redfield Chair of Pediatrics at the University of Nevada School of Medicine and pediatrician-in-chief at Renown Children’s Hospital, a position made possible through generous philanthropic support from the Nell J. Redfield Foundation along with investments by Renown Health and the UNR School of Medicine.

Larry Duncan

Larry Duncan 32

Over the last five years, Duncan has served as Vice President of Pediatrics and Surgery & Administrator of Renown Children’s and Women’s Hospital, with oversight for Renown’s Pediatric Emergency Room and general and specialty pediatric physician practices. He has also served as Chief Operating Officer for Renown Regional Medical Center with oversight of pharmacy, imaging, nutrition, laboratory services and operating rooms. Prior to coming to Renown, Duncan served as CEO for El Paso Children’s Hospital and served in executive capacities for Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and Rush University Medical Center.

“Together, as they have done so successfully for Renown Children’s Hospital, Dr. Coppes and Larry Duncan will be responsible for the strategic direction, operations, fiscal management and recruitment of professionals to the Renown Institute for Cancer,” Sy Johnson, chief of staff for Renown Health, said in a statement. “As one of Renown’s ‘Destination Health’ service lines, Dr. Coppes and Larry will continue to support an integrated leadership model that puts the patient at the center of all that we do.”