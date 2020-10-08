People: Dr. Sean Fitzpatrick joins Great Basin Orthopaedics in Reno

Dr. Sean Fitzpatrick

RENO, Nev. — Dr. Sean Fitzpatrick has joined the team of orthopaedic specialists at Great Basin Orthopaedics (GBO), a practice in Reno dedicated to bone and joint care.

Fitzpatrick, a former team physician for the Pittsburgh Pirates, Ohio State University and various Olympic athletes, is a specialist in sports medicine, according to a Sept. 16 press release.

“The people of Northern Nevada are what make this community so great and my family and I are very excited to be here,” Fitzpatrick said in a statement. “I look forward to helping my patients live pain-free and get back to doing the activities they love.”

After earning his Bachelor of Science in chemistry from University of California, Berkeley and his Master of Science in biomedical science from Drexel University College of Medicine, he earned his Doctor of Medicine from Marshall University School of Medicine. He completed his residency at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Dr. Fitzpatrick moved to Reno with his wife and children after completing his fellowship in orthopaedic sports medicine at Ohio State.

Dr. Fitzpatrick is a member of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine and the Arthroscopy Association of North America.