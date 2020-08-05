People: EDAWN’s Amy Fleming promoted to Director of Workforce Development

Amy Fleming

Courtesy photo

RENO, Nev. — The Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada last week announced the full-time promotion of Amy Fleming to the position of Director of Workforce Development.

Fleming served as Manager for Workforce Development as a contract employee for EDAWN for the past 6 months prior to her full-time engagement, according to a press release from the authority.

Fleming is responsible for implementing a robust community workforce plan throughout the area and brings her extensive economic development background to the position.

In this role, she will be focused on aligning the regional workforce development system to meet employer needs; identifying and minimizing skills gaps; building stronger connections among industry, education and workforce resources; expanding access to skilled talent; and preparing the community for the impacts of robotics and automation.

Fleming’s background includes over 7 years in various roles at the Harvard Business School, in Boston and abroad, in addition to serving as Program Management Consultant for the Institute for Strategy and Competitiveness prior to moving back to Nevada.

She holds a Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of Nevada, Reno in Biology, with a minor in music, and also serves as the Director of the High Sierra Harmony Chorus.