People: Eli Cavazos promoted to VP of Technology at PBS Reno

Eli Cavazos

Courtesy photo

RENO, Nev. — PBS Reno has promoted Eli Cavazos to Vice President of Technology. Cavazos joined PBS Reno in 2018 as an engineer, bringing more than two decades’ worth of experience to the station and overseeing numerous technological advances and improvements, according to a June 12 press release.

“We are very pleased to have Eli as our VP of Technology,” Kurt Mische, PBS Reno President and CEO, said in a statement. “His tenure in our business, his base of knowledge and his connections in our local market give him the experience he needs to lead this critically important part of our operation.”

Across his 25-year professional career, Cavazos has TV and radio broadcast experience in several large markets, including Fresno, Sacramento, Santa Rosa, San Jose, San Francisco and Vallejo.

“I’m thrilled to be part of an amazing team as the new VP of Technology for PBS Reno,” Cavazos said in a statement. “I welcome the challenges of heading into the future of broadcast technologies with Next Gen TV/ATSC 3.0 and other emerging technologies, and I’m pleased to be part of an award-winning organization with a solid reputation for outstanding programming and community outreach.”