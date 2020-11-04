People: Elko Motor Co.’s Chuck Bierbach a TIME Dealer of the Year finalist

ELKO, Nev. — Chuck Bierbach, dealer principal at Elko Motor Company, was recently nominated for the 2021 TIME Dealer of the Year award.

Bierbach is one of 41 dealer nominees from across the country who will be honored at the 104th annual National Automobile Dealers Association Show, being held virtually Feb. 9-11, 2021, according to an Oct. 23 press release.

Bierbach, 51, was chosen to represent the Nevada Franchised Auto Dealers Association in the national competition; Andrew MacKay, executive director of the association, nominated Bierbach.

“There is nothing more rewarding than watching our employees succeed in their jobs,” Bierbach said in a statement. “It’s been an awesome feeling to hire people and watch them thrive and grow, and then be able to give them promotions with greater responsibility. It’s good for their careers and it helps our business to grow.”

Bierbach has worked in the auto industry since 1993 in various sales and management roles in North Dakota and Arizona. In 2013, Bierbach was given the opportunity to own his own dealership, so he and his wife, Lisa, moved to Elko, and Bierbach became dealer principal and owner of the Elko Motor Company.

According to the Oct. 23 press release, Bierbach was nominated for the TIME Dealer of the Year award in part due to his community support in Elko; the dealership has sponsored many events and has donated to various nonprofit organizations over the last seven years, including the Boys & Girls Clubs of Elko; Get Pink Elko County Breast Cancer Awareness; Horizon Hospice in Elko; Elko County 4-H; and local sports activities, rodeos and school programs.

The award is sponsored by TIME in association with Ally Financial. At the February event, a panel will select three of the 41 finalists to receive $5,000 for their charities, and the national winner will receive $10,000 for charity. Ally will also contribute $1,000 to each nominee’s 501(c)3 nonprofit of choice. Go to timedealeroftheyear.com to learn more.