People: Emily Creighton joins The Ferraro Group as account executive

RENO, Nev. — The Ferraro Group announced recently that Emily Creighton has joined the firm as a public relations account executive in the company’s Reno office.

Emily Creighton

In her role, Creighton will assist with the development and implementation of public relations efforts, media relations, social media, and community outreach campaigns for various clients under the company’s umbrella, according to a June 4 press release.

“We’re excited to welcome Emily to The Ferraro Group, she brings extensive social media experience and other skillsets to our team,” Holly Silvestri, partner with The Ferraro Group, said in a statement. “We look forward to the quality PR and social media work she will provide our clients across the state.”

Creighton previously worked as a marketing content specialist for Carson Tahoe Health in Carson City.

Native to Northern Nevada, Creighton is a graduate of the University of Alabama, where she double majored in Human Environmental Sciences and Marketing with a concentration in Hospitality Management.