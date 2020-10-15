People: Emily Meibert joins Allison MacKenzie law firm

Emily Meibert

Courtesy Photo

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Allison MacKenzie law firm on Oct. 5 announced the hiring of Emily Meibert as an associate attorney.

Meibert was born and raised in Northern Nevada. She earned her Doctor of Jurisprudence from UNLV’s William S. Boyd School of Law in 2019 as well as a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice, Pre-Law from the University of Nevada, Reno in 2015.

Prior to joining Allison MacKenzie, Meibert was Judicial Law Clerk to the Honorable James E. Wilson Jr. with the First Judicial District Court in Carson City. Her community work includes being a mock trail coach for Students United for Diversity in the Law and a promoter for Alzheimer’s Awareness.

She has also volunteered time to Applied Behavioral Technologies, focusing on children and mental health. Meibert will be working in the firm’s various practice areas as an associate attorney focusing on litigation and estate planning.