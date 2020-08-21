People: Fatih Ozmen gets second term on National Space Council Users’ Advisory Group

Fatih Ozmen

SPARKS, Nev. — Fatih Ozmen, CEO and co-owner of Sierra Nevada Corporation in Sparks, was recently reappointed for a second term on the National Space Council Users’ Advisory Group.

According to an Aug. 4 press release, the Users’ Advisory Group “brings together leaders from the space industry and beyond to help shape the future of space policy and continue American leadership in space.”

Nominated by Vice President Mike Pence, group members are appointed by NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine for two-year terms. The group serves to fulfill President Trump’s directive to “foster close coordination, cooperation, and technology and information exchange across the nation’s space enterprise to ensure that the U.S. remains the world’s foremost spacefaring country.”

“I am honored to accept the Vice President’s nomination and serve a second term on the Users’ Advisory Group,” Ozmen said in a statement. “It is imperative to include diverse perspectives and is a true privilege to offer my insights and experience as an entrepreneur to help continue American leadership in space and discover the infinite possibilities space holds.”

Ozmen joins representatives from leading space organizations including SpaceX, Blue Origin, The Boeing Company, Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman. The 28-member group includes industry and non-industry, and government and non-government, perspectives, consisting of former astronauts, academics and politicians, as well as leaders from public and private companies.

Under the leadership of CEO Fatih Ozmen and President Eren Ozmen, SNC in Sparks is the only aerospace and defense company selected as a 2020 US Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private. For lifetime contributions to national security, the Ozmens were recently honored with the BENS Eisenhower Award.