People: Filip Geeraert retiring as CEO of Deceuninck North America

FERNLEY, Nev. — Deceuninck North America announced recently that longtime president and CEO, Filip Geeraert, will retire from his role, effective July 1. He will transition to serve as chairmain of the company’s board of directors.

According to a June 1 press release, Francis Van Eeckhout, CEO of Deceuninck Group, the Belgian-based parent company of Deceuninck North America, said a global search for Geeraert’s replacement has been concluded, and a replacement will be announced soon.

“We are excited to begin this next chapter in our Deceuninck story,” Van Eeckhout said in a statement. “Filip’s strong, steady hand as the leader of our North American operations for nearly a decade has produced verifiable results across the board for Deceuninck — in providing customer solutions, in product innovation and in greater market share. We now have a highly qualified successor in place to assure our customers, employees and stakeholders that the future is bright.”

Per the press release, Geeraert engineered a period of sustained growth for Deceuninck North America — which launched in 1995 in Monroe, Ohio — despite the Great Recession, recording “a number of years marked by double-digit growth for Deceuninck North America in its key markets.”

Geeraert also oversaw the company’s $22.5 million Western expansion when the company opened a 150,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Fernley in 2016.

“This year marks my 20th year with Deceuninck North America, and without a doubt, it became my second home over the past two decades. My work has always energized me, and I am proud of what my team and I accomplished,” Geeraert said in a statement. “I was fortunate to have the opportunity to lead Deceuninck North America during a period of time that presented many opportunities, and we effectively capitalized on them to generate terrific returns. I have been blessed working with people who brought out the best in me.

“I am delighted to pass the leadership to a well-respected executive who has held positions in multiple continents, including the U.S. The future is indeed bright, and I look forward to sharing it with our customers, our employees and the Board in the years to come.”