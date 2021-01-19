People: Gabrielle Brackett elected to NCET board of directors

Gabrielle Brackett

Courtesy Photo

RENO, Nev. — Gabrielle Brackett was recently elected to the board of directors of NCET as vice president of blog content, according to a Jan. 5 press release.

Brackett, who works as the constituent events manager for the nonprofit Alzheimer’s Association of Northern Nevada, graduated from the University of Nevada, Reno, in 2012 with bachelor’s degrees in journalism and political science and earned a master’s degree in journalism from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in 2013.

During her time as a graduate student, Brackett focused on science and healthcare feature writing. She then earned a second master’s degree in public health at UNR in 2019.

Before joining the Alzheimer’s Association, she worked for Swift Communications and the Reno Gazette-Journal.

Brackett currently serves on the Admissions Committee for the UNR Honors College. In her spare time, she enjoys softball, golf, writing, and spending time with her husband, Anthony, and two cats, George and Elizabeth Lemon.

Also in recent NCET news, Jock Ochiltree and Chris Boline were reelected to the board in the roles of vice president of events services and vice president of social media, respectively.

“The professional networks of well-connected board members such as Gabrielle, Chris and Jock ensure that NCET reaches deeply into the Northern Nevada community,” Dave Archer, president and CEO of the nonprofit, said in a statement. “Their hard work keeps the organization on the forefront of education and business networking in the region.”