People: Gardnerville’s Brad Spires named 2021 president of Nevada Realtors
The Nevada Realtors association recently announced its newly elected officers for 2021, led by incoming President Brad Spires, a longtime local Realtor based in Gardnerville, in addition to Northern Nevadans Doug McIntyre and Trevor Smith.
Officers were elected during the statewide association’s Oct. 2 board meeting. Other officers for 2021 include:
- President-elect Doug McIntyre, of Reno, who will become NVR president in 2022.
- Vice President Tom Blanchard, of Las Vegas, who will become NVR president in 2023.
- Treasurer Trevor Smith, of Incline Village.
- Immediate Past President Chris Bishop, of Las Vegas.
Each officer has extensive experience serving in leadership positions. For example, Spires is a past president of the Sierra Nevada Realtors association, while McIntyre is a past president of the Reno-Sparks Association of Realtors and Smith is a past president of the Incline Village Realtors.
Applications open Monday for Nevada’s $20 million small business ‘PETS’ grant program
“This new program will streamline the process to get relief funding out to (small businesses) who need it very quickly,” says Gov. Steve Sisolak.