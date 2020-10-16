People: Gardnerville’s Brad Spires named 2021 president of Nevada Realtors | nnbw.com
People: Gardnerville’s Brad Spires named 2021 president of Nevada Realtors

NNBW staff report
Brad Spires
Courtesy Photo

The Nevada Realtors association recently announced its newly elected officers for 2021, led by incoming President Brad Spires, a longtime local Realtor based in Gardnerville, in addition to Northern Nevadans Doug McIntyre and Trevor Smith.

Officers were elected during the statewide association’s Oct. 2 board meeting. Other officers for 2021 include:

Doug McIntyre
Doug-McIntyre
  • President-elect Doug McIntyre, of Reno, who will become NVR president in 2022.
  • Vice President Tom Blanchard, of Las Vegas, who will become NVR president in 2023.
  • Treasurer Trevor Smith, of Incline Village.
  • Immediate Past President Chris Bishop, of Las Vegas.
Trevor Smith
Trevor-Smith

Each officer has extensive experience serving in leadership positions. For example, Spires is a past president of the Sierra Nevada Realtors association, while McIntyre is a past president of the Reno-Sparks Association of Realtors and Smith is a past president of the Incline Village Realtors.

