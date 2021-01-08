People: Garrett Lepire named Carson branch manager for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Drysdale Properties

Garrett Lepire

Courtesy Photo

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Garrett Lepire, a third generation native of Carson City, was recently appointed the Carson City office branch manager for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Drysdale Properties.

Lepire earned his real estate license when he was 19 and has worked in the real estate industry for the past 20 years.

“We are excited to welcome Garrett Lepire to our leadership team and congratulate him on his achievement.” Gretchen Pearson, president/CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Drysdale Properties, said in a statement. “With Garrett leading Carson City, we foresee nothing but growth. He is a highly respected individual in Carson City with a fresh approach towards real estate utilizing state of the art marketing tools to help both agents and clients succeed.”

“We have a wonderful team of agents that work hard for their clients’ day in and day out in addition to being good teammates to one another,” Lepire added in a statement. “These Carson City agents take their careers seriously and it shows in their production. They motivate me to be a better agent by their example. Who wouldn’t want to be a part of that?”