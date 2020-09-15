People: Gary Baragona joins Kidder Mathews as director of research

Gary Baragona

Courtesy Photo

Gary Baragona has joined Kidder Mathews as the director of research; based out of the firm’s San Francisco office, he will be responsible for research operations and staffing company-wide, according to a Sept. 1 press release.

Baragona is a highly respected West Coast commercial real estate professional and experienced keynote speaker and panel expert who has authored numerous regional and national thought leadership papers, research articles, and in-depth market analysis deliverables.

Baragona’s career spans 23 years as a commercial real estate research expert.

Before joining Kidder Mathews, he spent 17 years as a regional manager and director for CBRE, covering multiple West Coast markets, leading a large team of research analysts and managers.

In his earlier career, Baragona was a research analyst with Cushman & Wakefield, and a research manager with Insignia ESG.

“I’m very excited to join Kidder Mathews, they have always been known for their outstanding culture and have multiple awards to show for it,” Baragona said in a statement. “I have watched the firm rapidly expand into multiple West Coast markets, including the Bay Area and, more recently, Southern California. After I learned about the firm’s extensive investment into their research and data platforms, joining Kidder Mathews became a very compelling choice for me to make.”