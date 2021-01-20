People: Gary MacDonald installed as Reno/Sparks Association of Realtors 2021 board chair
RENO, Nev. — The Reno/Sparks Association of Realtors recently installed its new slate of officers and directors for 2021, including Gary MacDonald, Realtor at Dickson Realty, as 2021 president of the RSAR Board of Directors President.
The following are the RSAR 2021 officers, according to a Jan. 4 press release:
- President – Gary MacDonald, Dickson Realty
- President-Elect – Sarah Scattini, RE/MAX Premier Properties
- Treasurer – Sara Sharkey, HomeGate Realty of Nevada
- Immediate Past President – Erika Lamb, Welcome Home Property Management and Investment
Other board members for 2021 include: Beau Keenan, Dickson Realty; Dave Hansen, Coldwell Banker Select Real Estate; Mike Nolan, Nolan Realty & Investments; Mike Wells, Chase International-Sparks; Shelly Dougherty, ERA Realty Central; Sandra Mullet, Solid Source Realty; Joe Reisenauer, Coldwell Banker Select Real Estate; Erin Schiller, Ticor Title; and Angelica Reyes, The Right Choice Realty.
Further, the following individuals completed their term on the RSAR Board of Directors in 2020:
- John Graham, Haute Properties Nevada
- Christopher Raynor, eXp Relaty
- Pat Schweigert, ERA Realty Central
- Nick Serrano, Greater Nevada Mortgage
- Helen Graham, Haute Properties Nevada
