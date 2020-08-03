People: George Hansen joins Chase International’s Reno office

George Hansen

Courtesy photo

RENO, Nev. — Chase International recently welcomed George Hansen to its real estate office in Reno.

As a real estate veteran for over 20 years and broker of his own company, according to a recent press release, Hansen has achieved some of the industry’s highest awards, including a three-time selection as the “Best of the Best San Francisco Real Estate.”

Throughout his career in the Bay Area and Lake Tahoe — where he’s lived the past 10 years — Hansen has closed over a half-billion dollars in real estate sales.

“My responsibility is more than closing a transaction; it all about giving my undivided attention every step of the way,” Hansen said in a statement.

Hansen is also a prominent counsel to Gerson Lehrman Group, Inc., which offers world-wide expert business advice to esteemed companies throughout the globe.