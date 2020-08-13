People: George Pickard new CEO of Northern Nevada Regional MLS

George Pickard

RENO, Nev. — The Northern Nevada Regional Multiple Listing Service recently announced George Pickard as its new CEO, effective Aug. 1.

Pickard previously served NNRMLS as Chief Technology Officer, working in concert with two previous CEOs to develop, communicate and implement the company vision, according to a July 30 press release.

In his nearly nine years with NNRMLS, Pickard has played a crucial role in strategic planning, executive decision-making, data analysis, budgeting, negotiating, contracting, recruiting, project management, business development, policy, public speaking, marketing and communications.

“Pickard is a driving force behind the implementation of the NNRMLS strategic vision, empowering team members and contractors, coordinating solutions with vendors and stakeholders, and fostering strong relationships with NNRMLS’ Shareholders to deliver world-class MLS services to our members,” according to the release.

Pickard will succeed Gene Millman, who recently took a position at REColorado in Denver, after a successful career with NNRMLS.

“In their selection of George for NNRMLS CEO, the Board of Trustees and the CEO Selection Committee acknowledged his experience in, and passion for, the MLS industry,” Amy Shocket, NNRMLS Trustee President, said in a statement. “George’s selection brings continuity, as well as a vision for the future in the service of our members.”

“NNRMLS strong reputation in the MLS industry is the result of an engaged membership, a sustained commitment to excellence from our Trustees and Shareholders, a legacy of luminary leaders and the tireless efforts of the dedicated team of professionals with whom I have had the pleasure of working alongside for the better part of a decade,” Pickard added. “I am truly honored for this opportunity to serve as the leader of our organization. I am committed to delivering the industry-leading innovation, essential applications, authoritative information and world-class service in support of our Realtor members’ role as the trusted source of real estate expertise.”