People: Heather Ashbridge promoted to VP at Nevada State Development Corporation

Heather Ashbridge

Photo: Jeramie Lu Photography

RENO, Nev. — Nevada State Development Corporation, the state’s largest SBA 504 loan provider, promoted Heather Ashbridge in early April to the position of vice president/senior loan officer.

Ashbridge, who started with NSDC in 2008, previously served in several roles with the organization, including assistant vice president and loan officer. She is based in NSDC’s Reno office.

“Our mission at NSDC is to stimulate economic activity and help small businesses grow throughout the state, and I am excited to help further that goal in this new position,” Ashbridge said in an April 2 statement. “Helping the SBA and our lending partners facilitate business loans that ultimately lead to the creation of jobs in Nevada is a high calling, and I am proud of my service here.”

Evan Dickson, president of Nevada State Development Corporation, added: “Heather’s promotion to vice president/senior loan officer is well-deserved. We know she is up to meeting new challenges and see nothing but bigger and brighter developments in her future and in NSDC’s future.”

Outside of the office, Ashbridge enjoys spending time with her kids, husband, extended family, friends and pets.

She counts movies, arcades, water parks and visiting Nevada’s lakes among her favorite family activities. Her top regional travel destinations include Napa Valley and Lake Tahoe.