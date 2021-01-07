People: Heather Korbulic named policy director for governor’s office

Heather Korbulic.

Courtesy photo

CARSON CITY, Nev. — On Jan. 4, Gov. Steve Sisolak announced the appointment of Heather Korbulic to the temporary role of Policy Director for the Governor’s Office.

Korbulic will serve in the role through the end of the 2021 Legislative session, according to a press release from Sisolak’s office, after which she will return to her role as Executive Director of Silver State Health Insurance Exchange, which she’s held since September 2016.

“I am very excited to welcome Heather Korbulic as our Governor’s Office new Policy Director through the legislative session,” Sisolak said in a statement. “Her extensive experiences as Executive Director for Silver State Health Insurance Exchange and more than decade of state service make her an excellent fit for this crucial role.”

Korbulic served as interim director of the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation for seven weeks this past spring, during which she helped oversee the launch of the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program after the previous DETR director, Tiffany Tyler-Garner, resigned in April. Korbulic left her interim post in June.

In total, Korbulic carries 12 years of experience working for the state — eight of which she served in the Aging and Disability Services Division, where she was the State of Nevada’s Long Term Care Ombudsman.

Korbulic obtained her Bachelor of Science from the University of Oregon and is a graduate of the Certified Public Manager Program in the State of Nevada.