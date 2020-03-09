People: Helen Lidholm new CEO at NNMC; Alan Olive to lead new Sierra hospital

RENO, Nev. — On March 2, Helen Lidholm, BSN, MBA, joined Northern Nevada Medical Center as chief executive officer, succeeding Alan Olive, MPH, MHA, who was named chief executive officer of the new Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center, which is currently under construction and projected to open in 2022.

According to a press release from NNMC, Lidholm and Olive “will lead the strategic approach and operations of their respective hospitals, as well as affiliated points of care delivery across the comprehensive continuum serving the growing healthcare needs across the greater Reno-Sparks market.”

“We are deeply invested in supporting growth in the region and maintaining our commitment to patient choice and access,” Karla Perez, Regional Vice President for Universal Health Services, the parent company of NNMC said in a statement. “Northern Nevada Medical Center is a nationally recognized hospital and we look forward to offering a robust health system that is the preferred provider delivering top-rated care to our patients.”

Lidholm served most recently as CEO of Saint Mary’s Health Network in Reno for eight years; she resigned Jan. 31. Previously, she held senior positions in healthcare administration, including nine years at Good Samaritan Hospital in Los Angeles and six years California Hospital Medical Center, with a stint of healthcare management consulting in between.

A native of Sweden, Lidholm earned her BSN in Nursing from Malmo Municipal University in Sweden, and her MBA from Pepperdine University.

Olive has more than 20 years of healthcare leadership experience, specializing in integrated health systems, health plan partnerships and physician relations.

He served as CEO of NNMC since 2013. He was previously an executive with Providence Health and Services, based in Portland, Oregon, and MountainView Hospital in Las Vegas.

Olive earned his B.S. in sociology from Brigham Young University and a Master of Public Health – Hospital Administration and Master of Healthcare Administration from Loma Linda University.