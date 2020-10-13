People: Jacquie Bernard joins UNR Med as senior associate dean of admin and finance

Jacquie Bernard

RENO, Nev. — In late September, the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine named Jacquie Bernard as senior associate dean of administration and finance.

In her new role, Bernard will oversee administrative and financial functions of UNR Med, including supporting the education, research and community outreach missions of the School of Medicine, as well as UNR Med’s clinical practice plan, University Health, according to a Sept. 29 press release.

As a member of the senior lead-ership team, she will work with all academic and clinical departments on financial planning, budg-et development and implementation, and business development. Bernard will work in conjunction with the senior associate dean for clinical affairs to manage the clinical operations of University Health.

“Ms. Bernard’s visionary and transformative leadership, and financial, operational and clinical services, will be a tremendous asset and ensure our academic medicine and clinical growth is grounded in our culture and core values,” UNR Med Dean Thomas L. Schwenk, M.D., said in a statement. “Her stellar research university and medical school expertise, knowledge of complex regulatory and financial systems, and a deep commitment to aligning business decisions with the core mission of UNR Med and University Health, will position our institutions and our people for success.”

Most recently, Bernard served as associate chair, administration and finance for the Department of Pediatrics at the University of Utah.

She brings over 20 years of experience in higher education and academic healthcare. Prior to her position in the department of pediatrics, Bernard served as associate dean for the School of Dentistry at the University of Utah and in other positions including senior sponsored projects officer for health sciences.

Bernard earned a Master of Business Administration from the University of Utah; a bachelor of arts degree in Political Science from the University of Nevada, Reno where she was on the Pi Sigma Alpha National Political Science Honor Society; and an associate degree in Nursing from Northern Nevada Community College, where she was awarded the Nevada Nurses Association Scholarship and was the president of the Student Nurses Association.