People: Jake Ramatici joins LP Insurance Services

RENO, Nev. — LP Insurance Services, LLC proudly welcomes Jake Ramatici to the Northern Nevada team.

Ramatici is a graduate of Bishop Manogue Catholic High School in Reno and earned his Bachelor’s from California Lutheran University and a Master’s of Business Administration from the University of Nevada, Reno.

“I’m proud to welcome Jake to the LP Insurance team,” Mike Talbott, Principal/Senior Sales Executive at LP Insurance Services LLC, said in a press release. “He brings amazing energy and passion to his work.”

Ramatici was most recently the West Coast Regional Sales Manager with the Peppermill Resort in Reno prior to joining LP Insurance in 2020.

He now utilizes his business knowledge and experience to support his clients with insurance solutions and risk mitigation as a commercial insurance sales executive at LP Insurance Services.