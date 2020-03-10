People: Jay Karpen new assistant VP of investments at Whittier Trust

RENO, Nev. — The Whittier Trust Company of Nevada, Inc., has promoted Jay Karpen to assistant vice president, investments at the firm’s Reno location.

In this new role, Karpen supports the company’s senior portfolio managers with constructing and managing client portfolios across equities, fixed income and alternative assets, according to a press release from the company.

He also serves on the alternatives team that sources, performs due diligence, selects and advises on outside investment managers.

Karpen was previously an investment manager at City of Hope, where he helped oversee a $3 billion portfolio across asset classes, including global equities, fixed income, private equity, real assets and hedge funds. Prior to City of Hope, he served as treasurer and manager of alternatives at M. Safra & Co. Inc., a multibillion-dollar family office in New York.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Jay into his new, enhanced role at our Reno office,” Bill Ramsey, Whittier Trust president, said in a statement. “Jay’s expertise in investment analytics paired with his excellent work ethic and dedication to his work will greatly benefit all new and existing Whittier Trust clients.”

Karpen graduated cum laude from Connecticut College with a dual major in economics and government. He is a CFA charterholder and is currently on the finance committee of the Terry Lee Wells Nevada Discovery Museum.