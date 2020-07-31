People: Jennie Parker named director of shared services at UNR Med’s University Health

Jennie Parker

Courtesy photo

RENO, Nev. — University Health, the clinical enterprise of the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine (UNR Med), recently named Jennie Parker as director of shared services.

In her role, Parker will oversee clinical administration for University Health, including patient front-end operations, patient-centered care and patient authorization and referral processes, among others.

“Jennie’s commitment to ensuring the highest quality patient experience, combined with her clinical operations expertise, is invaluable and will enhance the care University Health provides to our patients and community,” Mike Herbert, interim senior associate dean for Administration and Finance, said in a recent press release. “Her promotion is a well-deserved acknowledgement of her leadership, and operational expertise. She has been a champion of clinical excellence and patient-centered care at University Health and will be integral in our growth as a preferred clinical provider in Northern Nevada.”

Most recently, Parker, who has 16 years of healthcare experience, served as the practice administrator for University Health Internal Medicine. Parker has been employed with UNR Med’s practice plan since 2011.

In addition, she serves as project manager under the Director of IT for system upgrades and enhancements.