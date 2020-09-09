People: Jennifer Jack joins Colliers International in Reno

Jennifer Jack

RENO,Nev. — Colliers International recently announced the hire of Jennifer Jack as a client services coordinator.

Jack will work directly with Colliers’ Reno office leasing and sales team, focusing on business development, client engagement and maintaining the integrity of our market leading data, according to an Aug. 25 press release.

Jack joins Colliers after completing an internship with the company earlier this year, where she harnessed her industry knowledge and provided exceptional value to our brokerage teams and clients.

Jack recently completed licensing requirements for Nevada Commercial Real Estate.