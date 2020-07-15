People: Jennifer Ott to chair Nevada Council on Food Security

Jennifer Ott

Courtesy photo

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on June 30 named Nevada Department of Agriculture Director Jennifer Ott as the new chair of the Nevada Council on Food Security.

A recent Feeding America report, “The Impact of the Coronavirus on Local Food Insecurity,” indicated Nevada as one of the states with the highest rates of projected food insecurity for 2020 compared to 2018, and is ranked No. 3 for states with the highest projected percent change in food insecurity rates between 2018-2020.

“Our Food and Nutrition Division at NDA is committed to addressing food insecurity in Nevada, as our state continues to face new challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Ott said in a June 30 statement.

Former Gov. Brian Sandoval created the Governor’s Council on Food Security under executive order in 2014 as a part of the Department of Health and Human Services to improve the quality of life and health of Nevadans by increasing food security throughout the state.

In addition to Ott, the Council on Food Security has several newly appointed and re-appointed members working to address food insecurity in Nevada: Beth Handler, DHHS; Robert Thompson, Nevada Division of Welfare and Supportive Services; Candice McDaniel, Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health (DPBH); Jhone Ebert, Nevada Department of Education; Rique Rob, Nevada Aging and Disability Services; Jesus Mendoza, Jr., USDA; Michael Brown, Governor’s Office of Economic Development; Marcia Blake, Helping Hands of Vegas Valley; Aurora Buffington, University of Nevada Cooperative Extension; Kenneth Osgood, Southern Nevada Health District Board of Health; Homa Anooshehpoor, NDA; Jodi Tyson, Three Square Las Vegas; Marie Baxter, Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada; Deacon Tom Roberts, Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada; Kelli Kelly, Fallon Food Hub; and Brittany Price, MGM Resorts International.

The council meets quarterly. Go to bit.ly/2BTT6cD to learn more.