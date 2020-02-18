People: Jennifer Vogt of Nevada Commercial Services obtains IREM certification

RENO, Nev. — Jennifer Vogt of Nevada Commercial Services, Inc, recently received the IREM, Institute of Real Estate Management, Certified Property Manager (CPM) designation.

“The CPM is an elite mark of distinction for property managers that designates them as reliable, committed authorities in the industry,” according to a press release from Nevada Commercial Services. “An intensive schedule of classes, an examination, an interview, plus at least three years of industry experience are among the stringent criteria required to become a CPM.”

IREM is an international community of real estate managers dedicated to ethical business practices, maximizing the value of investment real estate, and promoting superior management through education and information sharing.

Vogt currently serves as a Property Manager with Nevada Commercial Services; she started there in 2016 as an administrative assistant.

Vogt, a member of CREW Northern Nevada, currently holds a Nevada Real Estate License with a Property Management Permit.